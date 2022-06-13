The Telugu 'Indian Idol' Finale turned more musical than any before with some great performances by both the judges and the contenders in the presence of Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi.

With his presence, the 'Acharya' actor raised the finalists' energy level as they reached the finish line with his encouraging remarks and strong dance routines.

Further, Chiranjeevi signed Pranati's (one of the top candidates) autograph while she and her mother sang 'Sandepodula Kada' (Chiranjeevi's famous old song). Later, Chiranjeevi joined them with his steps.

When Jayanth's performance pleased the entire crowd, Chiranjeevi presented him with a cooling glass, and the two enacted the song from the megastar's 150th film, 'Khaidi 150.'

Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati, who star in "Virata Parvam", were also on the show to promote their film.

Telugu's 'Indian Idol' has caught the hearts of millions of Telugu fans, with the contenders striving for 15 weeks with their talent and dazzling judges Nithya Menen, Thaman, and singer Karthik with several imaginative themes.

The final episode of 'Indian Idol' will air on Aha OTT platform on June 17.