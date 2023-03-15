The Telangana High Court on Tuesday barred Telugu megastar K. Chiranjeevi from any construction activity on a piece of land in Jubilee Hills Housing Society in Hyderabad that was in dispute since last year.

In an interim order, the High Court directed the status quo on the disputed land.

The court took up hearing on a petition filed by J. Srikant Babu and others alleging that 595 square yard land meant for public purpose was sold to Chiranjeevi by Jubilee Hills Society.

The petitioner argued that since the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) did not take control of the land, the society sold the land to the megastar in violation of rules. The court was also informed that the actor took up construction activity on the land.

After hearing the arguments, the court directed the GHMC and Jubilee Hills Housing Society to file counter affidavits. It adjourned the hearing to April 25.

Case against the Jubilee Hills Society

Last year, Jubilee Hills Co-operative House Building Society hit headlines for the notorious deal when a land deed was made illegally, making crores of rupees through the registration of the government land which was said to be worth Rs 3.5 lakhs for a square yard in the current market.

Members of the Jubilee Hills Society complained that the illegal registration of land in the name of Chiranjeevi of over 595 yards was illegal. It was alleged that Chiranjeevi has made a huge profit acquiring Rs 20 crore worth land for just Rs 3.5 crore.

Plot No. 104 N

Reports said Plot No. Land of 3,333 sqaure yards in was acquired by K. Chiranjeevi measuring 120 "x 250". The vacant lot to the south of this land is 595 yards of road in the Jubilee Hills Co-operative House Building Society layout, and government land belonging to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Corporation.

To acquire this land, the petitioners alleged that violating the G.O's 58 and 59, bypassing the government, Chiranjeevi had secretly acquired 595 square yards of land measuring 117 "x 47" last year vide the document No. 2740-2022.