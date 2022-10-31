The showbiz industry is quite exciting to be in. A big star enjoys huge fan following along with stardom and glamour. But one cannot deny that it takes only one big blockbuster film to make you a star or dethrone you from the star's pedestal. Be it the Khans, Kapoors or the other popular stars from other industries, every one has faced this reality.

It is often said that a good script and good acting are the two important factors of a great acting career. Stars like Ayushmaan Khuranna and Rajkumar Rao have won millions of hearts only because of their brilliant acting and the right scripts. Whereas, stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have been facing massive failure in the recent times, most probably because of the wrong scripts. One right script and they can easily get back their commercial success back on track. In this scenario, let's have a look at some of the actors who desperately need a big hit to bring their career back from the downfall.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan, who is known as the Badshah of the Bollywood industry, was last seen in 'Zero' that had released in December 2018. The film turned out to be a massive flop and since then fans have been eagerly waiting for a blockbuster from SRK. After 3 years of hiatus, the superstar is all set to come back with 'Pathan' in 2023.

Prabhas

Prabhas made a mark with SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali'. But after that he wasn't able to continue his success as both 'Saaho' and 'Radhe Shyam' failed miserably at the box office. Thus, undoubtedly, Prabhas needs a big hit as soon as possible which means all eyes will be on his next film 'Adipurush'.

Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is known for his blockbuster movies. There was a time when he has delivered hit after hits and was at the peak of his career. However, the last few years did not turn out to be good for the actor. Both 'Dabangg 3' and 'Anitim' didn't perform as per expectations and now he sincerely needs a big hit to bring his career as an actor back on track.

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi who was known for his onscreen sizzling romances experienced his last big hit literally a decade ago. Since then, he is in need of a big blockbuster.

Chiranjeevi

The South-Indian star Chiranjeevi is also in this similar situation as his last two big-budget films failed to impress the audience and have lost plenty of money. Thus, he also needs a big hit to recover from the massive loss that he experienced in the past.

Aamir Khan

Be it 'Thugs of Hindostan' or 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Aamir Khan's recent films have failed miserably at the box office and the actor desperately needs a hit to revive his career.

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya, who primarily works in Telugu industry, have seen two back to back flops and he too needs a solo hit for a quick revival from the present situation of flops.