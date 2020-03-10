Marking his first-ever visit during the Coronavirus outbreak, China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Wuhan the epicentre of the deadly Covid-19, on Tuesday, March 10. President Xi Jinping is set to inspect epidemic control efforts and visit front line staff such as medical workers.

The number of new infections in mainland China continued its downward trend on Monday, with just 19 cases.

Xi Jinping to inspect prevention and control work in the city

On his first visit to the stricken city, he would inspect the prevention and control work in the city, provincial capital of Hubei, and visit medical workers, military commanders, community workers, public security officers, grassroots and frontline cadres, as well as volunteers, patients and residents.

China's National Health Commission said 17 of the new patients with Covid-19 – the disease caused by the coronavirus – were from Wuhan, where the epidemic originated in December. The remaining two cases, in Beijing and eastern Guangdong province, had been imported from overseas, with the Beijing case originating in Britain, the commission said.

There were a further 17 deaths in China, all from Hubei province, bringing the national death toll from the disease to 3,136. China has now recorded a total of 80,754 confirmed cases of Covid-10. It is the third consecutive day that China has reported new domestic cases only in Wuhan.