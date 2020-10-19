A Chinese Army soldier has been captured near Demchok, Ladakh who was carrying civil and military documents when he was captured in Ladakh by the Indian Army. The Indian Army took him into its custody after capturing him.

As per the initial reports, "Chinese soldier apprehended in Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh. He might have entered Indian territory inadvertently. He will be returned to the Chinese Army as per established protocol after following due procedure, "

Was the Chinese soldier on espionage mission: Investigation underway

The Chinese army soldier is a Corporal-rank soldier and a resident of Shangxizhen town of central Zhejiang province, China. The agencies are investigating if the Chinese army soldier was on an espionage mission, as per India Today reports.

According to sources, the Chinese soldier will be returned to China as per established protocol and after the due procedure.