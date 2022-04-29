Surviving rate of active terrorists drastically decreasing in Kashmir Close
Surviving rate of active terrorists drastically decreasing in Kashmir

An airport in Guangzhou, capital of China's Guangdong province, has announced the cancellation of domestic passenger flights amid a Covid-19 outbreak.

All inbound and outbound domestic passenger flights are cancelled from Friday to Saturday, Xinhua news agency quoted the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport as saying in a statement.

China airport cancels flights amid Covid outbreak

However, the cargo and international flights will run as planned, it added.

In the last 24 hours, the city added three confirmed locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier.

coronavirus.
coronavirus.IANS

The four infected cases are all reported at the airport, three of which are staff members.

Also Read