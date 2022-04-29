An airport in Guangzhou, capital of China's Guangdong province, has announced the cancellation of domestic passenger flights amid a Covid-19 outbreak.

All inbound and outbound domestic passenger flights are cancelled from Friday to Saturday, Xinhua news agency quoted the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport as saying in a statement.

However, the cargo and international flights will run as planned, it added.

In the last 24 hours, the city added three confirmed locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier.

The four infected cases are all reported at the airport, three of which are staff members.