In a new twist to the controversy over naming the upcoming Shivamogga airport after BS Yediyurappa, the former Karnataka CM has urged Basavaraj Bommai to reconsider his proposal. Karnataka CM had announced last week that the upcoming airport near Sogane near Shivamogga would be named after Yediyurappa, triggering a widespread controversy and uproar. A social media debate on the subject led to many suggestions, including name the airport after other prominent personalities, who too hailed from the district.

In a letter addressed to CM Bommai, the BJP stalwart expressed his gratitude for considering his name while he also urged the decision be reconsidered.

"I am of the view that naming the new airport after me is not appropriate," BSY wrote in the letter.

Why was BSY's name chosen?

CM Bommai had announced the decision to move a proposal to the Ministry of Civil Aviation to name the Shivamogga airport after Yediyurappa considering the BJP leader's contribution towards the development of the district, his home turf.

Yediyurappa's name had been in consideration for last few months, with many within BJP approving the decision. The then minister KS Eshwarappa had argued that Yediyurappa's name was suitable and even submitted a memorandum in that order to the CM.

The controversy

While the decision was celebrated within the BJP circles, the opposition and masses protested it. Many questioned the reason for forgetting stalwarts who are also related to Shivamogga for the airport's name. Some names that came up include writers Kuvempu, G.S. Shivarudrappa, U.R. Ananthamurthy, socialist leader Shantaveri Gopalagowda, and rulers such as Keladi Shivappa Nayaka and Keladi Chennamma and philosopher-poet Akkamahadevi.

Some were of the opinion that the name of the airport must be neutral, free from controversies. For this, there were suggestions like 'Malnad Airport' or 'Sahyadri Airport'.