As the India, China border tensions escalated this week, troops from both countries engaged in a seven-hour violent face-off in Galwan Valley that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and tens of other injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had convened an all-party meeting on Monday night, where he said a lesson was taught to those eyeing Indian territory. Hours after PM's remarks, China has put out a so-called "step-by-step account of the Galwan Valley incident" on the Chinese Embassy in India's official website.

The statement, attributed to Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian, claimed the Line of Actual Control that falls on the Chinese side had been patrolled by its troops for many years and said the "Galwan Valley is located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in the west section of the China-India boundary."

Zhao said that Indian troops had trespassed into China's territory in May and built fortification and barricades in an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo of control and management. The Chinese border troops were then forced to take necessary action to respond to the situation on the ground, the statement said.

The statement further said on June 15, Indian troops violated the agreement reached at the commander-level meeting on June 6. Zhao claimed the Chinese officers and soldiers who had gone for negotiation were violently attacked, which triggered conflict and in return casualties.

India is yet to respond to China's remarks on the Galwan Valley incident.

China's account of Galwan incident