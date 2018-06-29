Artificial intelligence is gradually taking over all the niches, proving to be more efficient and effective than humans. While all other industries are rearing to go for robots and AI devices, it was only the medical field that seemed to be kept off from its influence but no longer. China is all set to have digital hospital facilities soon with AI ambulances and robot doctors taking care of patients.

In this direction, China has recently tested an ambulance in the Hangzhou city that smoothly went through the traffic without any hassle and appeared to be the most efficient mode of transport for patients. The ambulance was connected to an AI system and big data that is concerned with sending information to a centralized computer that updates users about the transport network of the city. Tech Giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. initiated the AI-driven project to ensure the Chinese healthcare issues are controlled.

Given the success of the operation of the AI-linked ambulances, it is obvious that the next step of the nation will be to have robot doctors in hospitals.

Another breakthrough has been reported from the United Kingdom where a digital medical firm Babylon Health introduced an AI tool that scored quite good when tested against average human trainees in an examination to figure out new doctors' clinical diagnostic skills.

The company prepared a "representative sample set of questions" for the MRCGP examination, which is the final test students need to go through to receive their General Practitioner (GP) license from Royal College of General Practitioners.

The tool managed to score 81 percent while the average score for human counterparts in 5 years is 72 percent. The test has reiterated that robot doctors will definitely be better than their human counterparts in diagnosing diseases and treating them.

From China perspective, it helps to deal with the huge population and the scope for serving millions of people at a time, which may serve a lesson for India, which is second to China in terms of population. Besides the expensive healthcare services offered, China's healthcare sector faces a lot of other problems, including lack of doctors, huge traffic, among others.

Above all, the most vital issue with the countrymen is that their distrust in doctors is very high. The medical professionals allegedly take bribes from patients and also receive commissions from pharmaceutical companies to fix treatment. in fact, India too faces similar situation.

"The reform has entered the most critical period," National Health and Family Planning Commission's Department of System Reform's Deputy Director Zhuang Ning said in May 2017. "There is no peace and prosperity without the health of the whole population," he said while indicating his concern over the health of the citizens.

If the nation starts using robot doctors and AI ambulances, maximum of its health care issues will be resolved and India too can follow the digital model of China.