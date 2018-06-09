Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha has done well at the China box office and even shattered the opening day records of Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan's Dangal record, but it failed to beat Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium and Prabhas' Baahubali 2 record.

Akshay's film released in China on June 8 in around 11,500 screens (over 56,000 shows daily) and recorded an opening day box office collection of around Rs 15.94 crore ($ 2.36 million). The opening day is higher than Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Rs 14.61 crore ($ 2.24 million) and Dangal's Rs 13.84 crore ($2.05 million).

However, Aamir's Secret Superstar and Irrfan's Hindi Medium are still the two biggest Bollywood openers in China. Secret Superstar recorded over Rs 40 crore ($6.88 million) and Hindi Medium recorded over Rs 22.06 crore ($3.39 million).

"#China is emerging as the biggest overseas market for #Bollywood films. The success story continues in #China with very good opening of @akshaykumar 's #ToiletEkPremKatha titled #ToiletHero in Chine with a Day 1 Opening of $ 2.36 Million [Rs 15.94 Cr]," trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai tweeted.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha received one of the major openings in China in terms of screen count. The film was initially expected to release in just 4,300 screens, but on Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the actual screen count.

"#Xclusiv: 11,500 screens... 56,000 shows every day [may go up to 58,000 shows]... #ToiletEkPremKatha opens in China today [8 June 2018]... Much larger release than #HindiMedium and #BajrangiBhaijaan in China...Titled #ToiletHero for the local audiences," Adarsh tweeted.

The film, based on the issue of open-defecation, features Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, while Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma and Sudhir Pandey are the supporting characters. The film directed by Shree Narayan Singh was released on August 11.