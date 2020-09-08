China is once again engaging in false propaganda as tensions with India hang in the balance of a thread. In a new statement released by a Chinese military spokesperson on Tuesday, Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili alleged that the Indian Army illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Monday and fired warning shots at Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA)'s border patrol soldiers.

According to the statement released by state-run media Global Times, PLA's border troops were about to negotiate when they took fire. Then, the Chinese troops had to resort to countermeasures in a bid to stabilize the situation.

"We demand the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous moves, withdraw personnel who crossed the LAC at once, strictly control frontline troops, seriously investigate and punish the personnel who fired the provocative shot and ensure similar incidents won't take place again," Zhang was quoted as saying by the Chinese publication.

The Indian Army hasn't released a statement yet. But an official statement will be released to clear the air on what exactly happened at LAC on Monday. This is also not the first time China has blamed India for tensions in eastern Ladakh and demanded withdrawal of the Indian Army. But all the allegations were met with facts by India.