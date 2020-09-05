In the backdrop of tensions between India and China, the Indian Army helped three Chinese nationals who lost their way in north Sikkim's plateau.

The Indian Army rescued the Chinese nationals at 17,500 ft altitude and immediately provided them with medical assistance, food and warm clothes. The incident had taken place on September 3.

Two men and one woman stranded in sub-zero temp, rescued

Acknowledging efforts of the Indian Army personnel, the official handle tweeted, "#IndianArmy extends help and #Medical assistance to stranded #Chinese citizens at the India - China Border of #NorthSikkim at an altitude of 17,500 feet under extreme climatic conditions. For #IndianArmy #Humanity is foremost," the Indian Army wrote in a tweet on Saturday (September 5).

The Chinese citizens included two men and one woman who were stranded in sub-zero temperatures, the soldiers of the Indian Army immediately reached out to the Chinese nationals and provided them with medical assistance including oxygen.