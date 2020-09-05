In the backdrop of escalating border tensions between India and China, five youth from Arunachal Pradesh's Nacho have been reportedly abducted from Upper Subansiri district by Chinese army from sera 7 area near Indo-China border.

The five youths reportedly are identified as Tanu Bakar, Prasat Ringling, Ngaru Diri, Dongtu Ebiya and Toch Singkam from Tagin Community.

A Facebook post which surfaced has been making rounds on social media. Prakash Ringling posted, "My brother Prasad Ringling, S/O Tako Ringling and other four of Nacho circle had been abducted by People Liberation Army from Sera 7 (Indo-China border). So kindly request to the state government and Indian Authority to take immediate action to bring these boys back to their home. It is an appeal from family members of these boys, " said Ringling's Facebook post.

SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been 'abducted' by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA). Few months earlier,a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to #PLA and #CCPChina. @PMOIndia https://t.co/8gRdGsQfId pic.twitter.com/KbDMJ3bUi2 — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) September 4, 2020

Superintendent of Upper Subansiri district Taru Gusar said, "We are yet to receive a formal complaint from victim's families. We have learnt it from social media and are trying to verify the facts,. Attempts are being made to establish contact with the army," as per EastMojo reports.

Apart from this, Ninong Ering, MLA of Pasighat West assembly constituency tweeted, "SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been 'abducted' by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA)."

"If the reports are true, it is an indication of Chinese built up on this axis of LAC and yet another intrusion," a source in the intelligence agency told EastMojo reports.

Other similar incidents in Arunachal Pradesh

In April, the Indian Army had successfully facilitated the safe return of a 21-year-old Arunachalee youth who had crossed over to Chinese territory in search of herbs on March 19 and had gone missing since.

The youth, who has been identified as Togley Singkam had gone to collect herbs in the Asapila sector near the McMahon line in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh along with two of his friends.

(Official confirmation awaited. This is a developing story, details awaited)