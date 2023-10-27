Temperatures seem to be soaring inside the Bigg Boss 17 house as the otherwise calm and composed Neil Bhatt has also lost his cool now. In a recent episode, Neil Bhatt got into an argument with wife Aishwarya Sharma. The two raised their voice on one another and Sharma even mocked him for his style of talking.

What went wrong

It all started when Aishwarya tried reasoning with Neil on why he shouldn't trust Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Sharma added that she wants to play her individual game and doesn't want to listen to anyone even if it is her husband. While putting her point across she raised her voice on Neil. When the actor retaliated, Aishwarya said, "Chillana mat mujhpe, tamasha ho jayega."

Aishwarya was even seen imitating and mocking Bhatt to which he said, "That's my wife". Tensions are at an all time high inside the house as there have been several arguments and fights in just one week. Soniya and Sana Khan were seen at loggerheads and Ankita Lokhande also had a massive showdown with Mannara Chopra.

Khanzaadi had an ugly altercation with Chopra; and Vicky Jain has been perpetually fighting with Ankita Lokhande since their entry into the house. In some of the promos for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be seen schooling Vicky Jain for the way he talks to Ankita. Abhishek will also be pulled up for triggering Mannara Chopra by calling her Parineeti Chopra's duplicate.