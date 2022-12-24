Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a beautiful baby girl on November 6. The actors named their daughter Raha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor named her darling grandchild. Just a few weeks post-delivery, Alia Bhatt resumed her fitness. The actress indulged in various forms of yoga.

Time and again, the actress was snapped outside yoga class, inspiring many young and newly minted moms. In fact, it was first when she made her first appearance post-pregnancy on sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday, netizens couldn't take their eyes off, Alia's super fit post-pregnancy body.

Alia Bhatt shares an awe-inspiring post on body positivity and her postpartum journey.

On Saturday, Alia took to her social media handle and shared an extensive post on body positivity and her postpartum journey. Actor Alia Bhatt shared a picture of her performing aerial yoga. She was seen floating in her first hammock inversion postpartum.

But that's not all, the actress penned an awe-inspiring note on body positivity and which serves as a major inspiration for fellow new moms.

Alia wrote, "One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today. To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe... walk... find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go). Take your time - appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do . P.S - every body is different - pls speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise "

Take a look at Alia floating in her first hammock inversion postpartum

In the image shared by Alia, we can see the actress performing aerial yoga with ease. She made a namaste gesture as she hung upside down. She wore a black tee, and black pants, and tied her hair in a bun.

Celebraties and fans were blown over by Alia's fabulous fitness routine and flocked to her comment section and praised her.

Actors Sonu Sood wrote, "By mistake you posted your pic upside down (laughing face and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis)"

Ishaan Khatter commented, "Mama alia you are even more amazing :) big ups!"

A fan wrote, "You never cease to amaze me in every possible way. A true inspiration for youth."

While other celebrities Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh liked Alia's post.

Professional front

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. And will start shooting for Jee Le Zara next year.

As per a report in TOI, Alia Bhatt will resume work in February with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's grand musical Baiju Bawra.