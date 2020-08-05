Chicago rapper FBG Duck was fatally shot by four gunmen in a violent shootout in downtown Chicago. The shooting happened in broad daylight in the posh area of East Oak Street in the Gold Coast neighbourhood, where Duck along with two friends were shopping in the area's upscale boutiques.

The shooting took place at around half past 4 p.m. on Tuesday, which involved two cars and four individuals who opened fire in the neighbourhood before fleeing the scene after a leaving a bloody scene behind. FBG Duck, whose real name is Carlton D Weekly, was critically injured after taking bullets three bullets to the chest, groin and neck, local newspaper reported. The 26-year-old rapper was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital but was pronounced dead.

According to Daily Mail, Duck had feuds with several local rappers with links to rival gangs. In 2017, the rapper's brother was shot dead on Chicago's South Side and Duck had also been stabbed and shot as recent as two years ago.

Violent shootout described

According to the police, close to 50 shots were fired in the neighborhood. The gunmen came in a black Ford Taurus and a silver Chrysler 300M. Besides Duck, a 26-year-old woman who was with the rapper at the time of the shooting was also injured. She took a gunshot wound to the left hand, but her condition was stabilised in the hospital.

Another man, a 36-year-old, was rushed to the hospital in a serious condition. He was shot in the back, side and flank, the police said.

Rising violence in Chicago

Chicago is turning into a violence hotspot, with murders soaring 152 percent since last year. Shootings are up 62 percent in the last month alone. But the shooting that killed rapper FBG Duck came as a surprise as violence is a rare occurrence in this part of the city.