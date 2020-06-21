One died and 11 more were injured in shooting incidents that took place in the US cities of Minneapolis and Seattle.

The Minneapolis city police took to Twitter today confirming that around 11 people who were injured in the shooting have been hospitalised. However, further details of the shooting incidents were not shared at the time of filing the report.

The Minneapolis police have also asked the residents of the city to avoid the Upper Minneapolis area in an earlier tweet.

Pictures were streamed live to Facebook which showed a person lying on the pavement as dozens gather around -- some screaming for medical help.

While other footages showed businesses with shattered windows, and police cars at the spot of the incident.

The person who was killed, his age was not disclosed or whether anyone was arrested related to the incident.

Minneapolis was the city where the unarmed African-American man George Floyd was killed by a white police officer on May 25, which has led to widespread protests against racism and police brutalities across the US and also the world.

Meanwhile in Seattle, police were probing a shooting that killed one person and another critically injured inside the city's Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone.

Calls to the police to report shots fired in Cal Anderson Park started coming in at about 2.30 am on Saturday, the Seattle-based King 5 news reported.

"Officers attempted to locate a shooting victim but were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims," a police statement said.

Police said they were later informed that CHOP medics had taken the two victims to hospital.

The 19-year-old victims died from his injuries, while the other person remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police are reviewing public-source video and body-camera video for clues.

"The suspect or suspects fled and are still at large. There is no description at this time," the statement added.

(With agency inputs)