Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has been making as much news and headlines, as the actress ever since he got involved into the case. From his fee, clientele to attitude; everything grabs the spotlight. An apprentice of Sh Ram Jethmalani, Maneshinde has been a leading name for Bollywood celebs everytime they land in a soup. Let's take a look at some of the high profile cases of the lawyer.

Sanjay Dutt: It is said that Maneshinde was the one who managed to get Sanjay Dutt bail in the 1993 Mumbai Blasts case. Not just that, he was also a part of the legal experts who represented Sanjay Dutt when he was charged for possessing illegal weapons and violating the Arms Act in 2007.

Salman Khan: Maneshinde also apparently represented Salman Khan in his drunk driving case which caught immense media highlight.

Daya Nayak: Known as Mumbai's "encounter specialist" with 83 encounters under his belt, Daya Nayak was also charged for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Satish Maneshinde was the one who represented the top cop in the case.

Chhota Rajan's wife: Satish Maneshinde had also represented Chhota Rajan's wife, Sujata Nikhalje, who was arrested for managing Rajan's finances and having links with his gang.

Rakhi Sawant: Satish Maneshinde is also said to have looked after Rakhi's abetment to suicide case. Rakhi was charged under abetment to suicide when a youth commited suicide after being unable to bear the humiliation he faced on the show - Rakhi ka Insaf.

Maneshinde's fee

There were reports that Satish Maneshinde charges close to Rs 10 lacs per day from the clients. Questions were raised over how Rhea, a relative newcomer, was able to afford such an exorbitant fee. There were also the reports of Maneshinde having agreed to represent the actress free-of-cost. Quashing all the rumours, Maneshinde had said that he is not fighting the case for free. He also revealed that how much is he charging and how Rhea Chakraborty is managing to pay that remains between him and his client.