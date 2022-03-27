Apart from fighting Pakistan-sponsored proxy war in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Police is on a mission to channelize energy to youth in a positive direction by providing them opportunities to explore their talent.

Choona Hai Aasman- a talent hunt programme, is of such initiative of the J&K Police where youth display their talent in singing.

This is J&K Police's endeavor to provide an opportunity to the budding artists, who aspire to perform at the national level. There was a tremendous response from the general public towards this initiative.

The overwhelming response of youth in the final of the sixth episode of this programme, held on late Saturday evening, at Police auditorium Gulshan Ground is an indication success of this initiative.

Director-General of Police, Dilbag Singh was the chief guest on the occasion. Vishwajeet music Director, Prakesh Bharadwaj, Bollywood acting coach, and Sonali Dogra a noted singer were the jury members.

Performers are ambassadors of peace: DGP

DGP said that this is the power of music that not only contestants but a big number of music lovers from across Jammu and Kashmir attended this event. He said that all artists performed exceptionally well like the trained singers and added that they all are winners. He then announced cash prizes for all the participants of the finale.

He said that these artists made their mark in this UT-level singing competition after competing at district, range, and zonal level competitions in three age groups categories. He said that these performers are ambassadors of peace and love.

He thanked all who attended the event and said that their presence and support encourages the participants. The DGP also praised the performance of the police band and said that they are contributing to every important occasion of the J&K Police.

Ridima Bajpai, Divya Bharti, Shubham Banerjee emerged winners

In the 5-12 years category, Ridhima Bajpai emerged as the winner, and Samridhi and Moin-U-Din Kaboo achieved 2nd and third positions respectively. In the 13-18 years category, Divya Bharti emerged and Sahil Kumar and Raghujeet Singh bagged 2nd and third position respectively.

Similarly in the 19 to 25 years category, Shubham Banerjee emerged winner, and Junaid Ahmad, Touqir Ali achieved 2nd and third positions respectively.