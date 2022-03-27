Continuing selective targeting of unarmed cops, Pakistan-sponsored terrorists on Saturday brutally attacked the family of Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

SPO Ishfaq Ahmad Dar lost his life in the terror attack while his brother, a student, is battling for life in the hospital. Other members of the family were not present at home during the terror attack.

"SPO Ishfaq Ahmad Dar and his brother Umar Jan a student were fired upon by terrorists at their residence in village Chadbugh area of Budgam. However, Ishfaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off, search operation in progress. Further details follow," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.

According to reports, terrorists fired upon Ishfiq Ahmad Dar (26) posted as SPO in Budgam and his brother Umar Ahmad Dar (23), who is said to a be student at Chatabugh Budgam, injuring them seriously. A police officer said that brothers were shifted to SKIMS Bemina Srinagar.

The SPO was declared as brought dead on arrival by doctors and the condition of his brother is stated to be critical.

Reports said that the police has registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. He said that the entire area was cordoned off by police and security forces.

Twin blasts in Rajouri

Twin blasts were on Saturday reported in the Kotranka area of the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. The second blast was heard minutes after the first one.

No damage was reported as the security forces had cleared the area soon after the first blast. The entire area has been cordoned by the security forces. Senior officials have rushed to the spot and police said they are ascertaining the type of blasts.