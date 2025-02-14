Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhava is finally here! After months of wait and buzz around the film, the period drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is finally here. If the advance booking numbers of the film are anything to go, no one can come in the way of the film becoming one of the highest grossers of the year.

Release date announcement

"On 16th January 1681, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's Rajyabhishek ceremony marked the beginning of a legendary legacy! 344 years later, we bring his story of unshaken courage and glory to life," the makers had written on social media announcing the release date of the film. "Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025. #Chhaava #ChhaavaOnFeb14," the post further said.

Advance booking

The buzz and craze around the film reflected in the advance booking numbers of the film. As per a report in Sacnilk.com, the film made an advance booking business of Rs 12.7 crore for day 1. With this, Chhava has become one of the highest advance booking openers of the year 2025 so far.

Apart from Vicky and Rashmika, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh and Divya Dutta.

Vicky Kaushal about Chhava

Vicky and Rashmika both have been showering one another with praise throughout the promotions. Talking about his working experience with Rashmika, Vicky said, "What she's saying about this fascination and everything, she's being fully honest because she's that enlightened soul which has gone beyond promotions, beyond the film. Moksh mil gaya hai isko! Toh main isse materialistic duniya mein leke aata hun waapas. Aaja, film aa rahi hai! She's the wise soul in our team."