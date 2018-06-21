A 60-year-old man was arrested for raping his four-year-old granddaughter in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon.

The police arrested the man after he confessed to raping and murdering the 4-year-old. He reportedly hid the body after he committed the crime. He initially hid the body under dry grass and pretended that she was missing. Later he threw it in the muddy waters near his residence.

The girl was reported missing on June 11, when she was playing in the field. Her father filed a complaint with the police when she did not return home after a few hours.

"Even after finding the body, we could not find any clues from the crime spot as there were no eye-witnesses to help us, making it tough for us to solve the case," Kondagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav told ANI.

He added, "We then took the dog squad to the crime spot who dug out a blood-stained 'lungi' (cloth) and went directly to the grandfather and started sniffing him badly. This gave us a clue and upon further inquiry, the grandfather himself confessed of raping the minor and murdering her."

The accused has been arrested under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for murder).

In a similar shameful incident, a 60-year-old man from Nalasopara was arrested for allegedly raping his teenage granddaughter in April.

[With inputs from ANI]