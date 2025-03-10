Chhattisgarh liquor scam: ED raids former CM Bhupesh Baghel's son and close aides

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at 14 locations linked to the son of former CM Bhupesh Baghel and others in Chhattisgarh's Durg district under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The action is part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged Rs 2,161 crore liquor scam in the state.

ED teams searched the residence of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, as well as premises linked to his close aides and businessman Laxmi Narayan Bansal, also known as Pappu Bansal.

Investigators have reportedly found evidence suggesting that Chaitanya Baghel was among the beneficiaries of the illegally generated money.

In January, the ED had arrested former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma, alleging that he played a key role in the scam and failed to act against the illicit liquor trade. Lakhma is accused of receiving Rs 2 crore in illegal payments every month. The agency also claims that proceeds from the scam were funnelled into real estate investments, causing significant losses to the state exchequer.

The ED's latest action has triggered a political storm in Chhattisgarh. Opposition parties have renewed corruption allegations against the government. Congress workers held a protest outside Bhupesh Baghel's house against the ED raids.

Office of former CM Bhupesh Baghel, in a post on X, dismissed the raids as politically motivated, stating: "When the false case going on for seven years was dismissed in court, the ED arrived at the Bhilai residence of former Chief Minister and Congress General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel this morning. If someone is trying to stop Congress in Punjab through this conspiracy, they are mistaken."

The liquor scam, according to the ED, was allegedly carried out between 2019 and 2022, when the Congress government, led by Baghel, was in power. So far, the agency has attached assets worth Rs 205 crore belonging to various accused.

The investigation is still going on, with more revelations expected in the coming days.

(With inputs from IANS)