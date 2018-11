A Central Industrial Security Force jawan and three civilians were killed after Maoists attacked a bus of the security forces at Dantewada in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

The bus, deployed for poll duty, was blown up at Bacheli in the Naxal-hit district. This is the second attack in 10 days.

On October 30, Naxals had attacked a Doordarshan crew in Dantewada. The cameraman was killed in the attack.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)