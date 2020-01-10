Director Meghna Gulzar's Hindi movie Chhapaak, featuring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles, has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience around the world.

Chhapaak is a drama film based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. Meghna Gulzar has not only written script and dialogues for the film, but also co-produced it with Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone and Govind Singh Sandhu. The movie has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.03 hours.

Chhapaak story: The film is about 19-year-old Malti (Deepika Padukone), who aspires to be a singer. But a splash of acid changes the course of her life. Post this, how she goes to work for an NGO for acid attack victims, battle her court case and gets corrective surgeries at the hospital form the crux of the film.

Analysis: Meghna Gulzar brilliantly depicted how Malti's life turns to ashes in the blink of an eye and how she rises from it like a Phoenix, sets her ashore and helps her find herself. The director has treated the subject with the sensitivity and seriousness it deserves. Moreover, her narration is brilliant and engaging, said the audience.

Performances: Deepika Padukone has infused Malti with quiet heroism. Her brilliant performance is the highlight of Chhapaak. As her boyfriend, Vikrant Massey has also delivered good acting and his chemistry with her is a treat to watch on screen. Vishal Dahiya, Madhurjeet Sarghi and Ankit Bisht have also done justice to their respective roles, said the viewers.

Technical: Chhapaak has decent production values and stunning background score, amazing camera angles and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, added the filmgoers.

Chhapaak movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's reactions.

T @SRKsSquad

#Chhapaak Tickles you, moves you, inspires you with it's simple yet effective writing. And when it ends, It throw you on the ground before taking it off under you. Deepika yet again delivers striking performance. She has played Malti with utmost sincerity and impeccability. A young woman tries to rebuild her life after a man throws acid in her face on a public street in New Delhi in 2005.

Rohit Khilnani @rohitkhilnani

2020 starts with a hard-hitting film! @deepikapadukone delivers a terrific performance & so does @masseysahib. @meghnagulzar has directed it with the sensitivity & seriousness it deserves. Brilliant writing by @atikachohan #Chhapaak is a winner! Go & watch it in a cinema hall

Murtaza Ali Khan @MurtazaCritic

#Chhapaak is a formidable film about an important subject that's told with a lot of warmth. @deepikapadukone delivers career best performance. @masseysahib is a scene stealer. The scenes he shares with #DeepikaPadukone are pure gold. Hindi cinema has come of age in a big way.

Dr Ejaz Waris @drejazwaris

Just ended watching #Chapaak. Expected much more but it's average fare. Film conveys the acid attack message but it is not bonded with a strong script which falters mid way . long courtroom sequences and half baked romance. Watch it for Deepika only , and it's not her best. 3 ⭐️.

