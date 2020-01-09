Deepika Padukone's much-anticipated film 'Chhapaak' will release on Friday, January 10. But as the film nears its release, it has come under the radar of controversies.

Laxmi Agarwal's lawyer, Aparna Bhat, has challenged the team of 'Chhapaak' and decided to take legal action against them for not mentioning her name in the credits. She took to Facebook to write, "Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak. Compelled to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I represented Lakshmi in her criminal trial in Patiala House Courts... tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause...Ironies of life."

She further wrote she will take legal action against Deepika and the makers of the movie. "I thank all my friends who endorsed my contribution and challenged team Chhapaak in failing to say even "Thank you!!". I cannot match the powers of these mighty producers of Bollywood but keeping quiet will further endorse injustice. I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences," she wrote.

Aparna claims to be deeply saddened by the act and shall fight for her right only to protect her identity and preserve her integrity. She also said that the fight shall be tough as she might face hurdles in challenging big names. But she is ready to face the consequences.

Deepika has been receiving appreciation messages ever since she made a visit to the JNU to express solidarity with the students who were attacked.

'Chhapaak' will release on January 10. The film also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role.

For the uninitiated, Chhapaak will clash with Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead.