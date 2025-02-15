Chhaava has opened to a thunderous response at the box office. The Vicky Kaushal - Rashmika Mandanna film made a massive Rs 13 crore in advance booking for Day 1. And reports coming in state that the film has managed to rake in bumper opening on its opening day. The film has received thumbs up from the critics and fans alike.

BO numbers

With a stellar star cast and Valentine's Day weekend, Chhaava has emerged as one of the highest Day 1 grossers of the year 2025 so far. As per a report in Sacnilk, the film opened to Rs 31 crore business on day 1. This is not only Vicky Kaushal's highest opener so far but also the biggest day 1 opener of a Bollywood film in 2025.

Vicky Kaushal's Uri had opened to Rs 20 crore on day 1 while his recently released - Bad Newwz - earned Rs 8 crore on opening day. Apart from Vicky and Rashmika, Chhava also has Akshaye Khanna, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana and Alok Nath. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The lead role is played by Vicky Kaushal. The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. Apart from the action sequences, Vicky and Rashmika's chemistry in the film has also touched hearts. The Masaan actor had earlier heaped praise on Mandanna and said that he never saw her cranky or in a bad mood ever on the sets.

What sets Rashmika apart

"I have never seen her cranky. I have never seen Rashmika in an off mood. It is possible that she was in an off mood. But she never shows it. She never lets anyone in the professional environment around her show it or makes anyone feel what she is feeling personally. Which I feel is such a great professional trait," he said in an interview.

"Because she is smiling every day with the same energy, with the same positivity, with the same warmth. She is very professional. She always ticks all the boxes of professionalism," Vicky further added.