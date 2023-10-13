Saba Azad lit the Lakme Fashion Week on fire with her singing and energetic dance moves. The diva chose to do something unexpected and unconventional at the ramp. Saba performed for designers Paras and Shalini's show and gave the audience a thrilling time with her band partner - Imaad. However, as soon as the videos of the event surfaced online, netizens were quick to troll the actress.

Gets massively trolled

From being called 'mental', 'deranged' to asking her to go to 'therapy'; trolls became as vicious as one possibly could. And not the one ready to take it lying down, Saba gave fitting reply to some of them. Hrithik Roshan's companion took to her social media to share nasty comments and gave each one of them a befitting reply.

Saba hits back

"You need therapy," a user commented. Responding to it, Azad wrote, "Why yes, sir/madam spud!! I tend to agree and I get it on the regular as should everyone else for existing in a world as consumed by hate as ours, you should try it!! It helps you fill your own tanks and thus not get so deeply offended by the peaceful existence of others."

When one user commented and said, "You are mad", Saba gave a befitting response. "Yes Jaffar!! I really must be, to keep waking up every day in the wake of the constant hate being sent my way and thinking maybe today will be a better day and smiling and carrying on – I must be mad cause maybe the world is actually just filled with people such as yourself, who sit behind the safety of their screens adding nothing but hate into the world – that's your legacy, that's what you're gonna leave behind (smiley face emoticon) chew on that buddy!!"