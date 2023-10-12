Actor, singer and musician Saba Azad is a part of the pop band Madboy / Mink along with Imaad Shah, who is Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah's son.

On the personal front, the actor is dating Hrithik Roshan. The couple often indulge in social media PDA and share romantic pictures from their getaways.

Saba Azad's electrifying performance as she walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

On October 10, 2023, Saba Azad stunned everyone with her power-packed performance as she walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week along with Karisma Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin in New Delhi.

After her fashionable walk, Saba Azad enthralled the audience with her quirky dance moves and also sang her heart out while she danced. There were other models who were posing on the runway, but Saba was in her own zone as she was merrily dancing.

During her performance, Imaad Shah was seen playing a guitar in the background as Saba sang.

Many clips of the actor Saba Azad's performances on the ramp went viral. The actor was brutally trolled for her on-stage performance.

Saba was seen dressed in a glittery three-piece attire. Her attire and make-up were also called out.

Netizens react

A user wrote, " She's dancing like Hrithik Roshan in Koi Mil Gaya!"

Another mentioned, "She is just making a fool out of herself.."

The third one mentioned, "Ignore all ur problems like the audience ignoring her.."

The fourth one said, "Although I like her energy why would someone dance like that, especially in the middle of a ramp walk.."

The fifth user mentioned, " What is she high on? Is she drunk?

On the work front, Saba Azad is seen in the Amazon mini-series "Who's Your Gynac?"