The heartthrob of millions Hrithik Roshan is monikered as the "Greek God of Bollywood." Hrithik has not only managed to maintain this tag but also has ensured that he continues to keep up with it. The actor's chiselled body, sharp jawline, and striking good looks make fans go weak in their knees.

The actor is celebrating his 49th birthday today. Fans and friends from the industry have flocked to social media to wish the actor. Wishes have been pouring in from all across the globe for the actor as enters one more fabulous year.

Girlfriend Saba Azad shares loved-up pictures and pens a sweet note for "Ro" Hrithik Roshan

Amidst all the wishes that have been pouring in since midnight, Hrithik's girlfriend actor Saba Azad, penned an adorable birthday wish for Hrithik Roshan, calling it "Ro Day", she shared a slew of unseen pictures of Hrithik from their vacation and captioned it as, "It's Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curious, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind "exception to the rule". You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways . The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - for ever and ever you talented beast , favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned."

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan replied to Saba's reel. She wrote, Super cute wishes ❤️❤️happyyy day to u too."

Sussanne Khan's adorable birthday wish for ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan shared a post for the actor, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on his birthday. She shared a video montage that complies rare and unseen pictures of their sons, Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan. In one of the pictures, Hrithik posed happily with his girlfriend Saba, while Sussanne was sitting with her boyfriend Arslan. The clip also has a family picture featuring Pinky Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik, and his sons from a birthday celebration.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sussanne wrote, "Happiest birthday Rye..the best and the strongest part of your life awaits you!! God bless you limitless (high-5, red heart, hugs, biceps emojis). Onwards and more upwards from her."

Sussanne's boyfriend Arslan Goni commented, "Happy birthday...wish you great year @hrithikroshan (party popper emojis)."

Actor Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy happy birthday (hug and heart emojis)."

Designer Farah Khan Ali wrote, "Happy happy birthday Duggu: have an amazing year @hrithikroshan (three red heart emojis)."

Hrithik Roshan greets his fans eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the star on his birthday!

The actor waved to the pool of fans from his balcony as they gathered to wish him on his birthday.

Work front

Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024.

Saba Azad's upcoming film

Saba's work front, she will be next seen in the film 'Songs of Paradise' alongside Soni Razdan.