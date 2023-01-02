Hrithik Roshan fondly refers to the Greek God of Bollywood. The actor's chiselled body, sharp jawline, and striking good looks have earned him the title. Hrithik has not only managed to maintain this tag but also has ensured that he continues to keep up with it.

Hrithik Roshan's first post of 2023 will make your jaws drop!

The New Year was indeed happy for Hrithik Roshan's fans as the actor gifted dropped a slew of pictures of his perfectly toned 8-pack abs. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham one of the fittest bodies in Bollywood took to his Instagram and served us major Monday motivation by sharing a few pictures of his chiselled abs as he works out in the gym.

In the pictures shared by the actors, it seems he is posing for the camera in the gym as we can spot gym equipment in the background.

Sharing the post, Hrithik wrote, "Alright. Let's go. #2023."

Soon after he shared the post, his industry friends flooded the comment section.

Varun Dhawan commented,"Okay then." Punit Malhotra wrote, "Boom!!!!" followed by a fire emoticon.

Jibraan Khan, who starred with Hrithik in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, wrote, "Raising the Bar always."

Anil Kapoor mentioned, "Here comes the real fighter."

Fans can't stop swooning over Hrithik's fit body. They flocked to his comment section and lauded the actor for his fitness.

A fan mentioned, "Age is just a number for him." Another user wrote, "Kal se GYM chalu Bhai." (I will stary gymming from tomorrow.)

The third fan mentioned, "Kal se gym shuru karunga." (I will start gymming tomorrow.")

A comment also read: "Can u believe this man is 48 years old." The next one said," And this is the day's post on Instagram".

Hrithik along with his sons, cousins and girlfriend Saba rang in New Yera Eve in France

A few days ago, Hrithik Roshan was holidaying with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, his girlfriend Saba Azad and cousins Eshaan and Pashmina. The actor shared a picture with them enjoying their time in the Alps. Hrithik captioned the post, "Merry Christmas beautiful people." Soon after he shared the post, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan dropped heart emoticons.

Although Hrithik and Sussanne have found their respective partners, the couple continue to co-parent their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan

Professional front

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen next opposite Deepika Padukone in Siddharth's next, Fighter, which is slated to hit the theatres in January 2024. The film also stars Anil Kapoor. Hrithik was last seen in Pushkar Gayathri's Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan.