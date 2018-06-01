Chennai Super Kings (CSK), it seems, reigned supreme both on and off the field on their return to Indian Premier League (IPL) in the recently-concluded 11th edition.

MS Dhoni's men gave their fans plenty to celebrate, and they spread their "yellove" all across Twitter, making CSK the most mentioned team of IPL 2018.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians may have failed to reach the playoffs but the three-time champions' fans certainly made a lot of noise. Their official Twitter handle — @mipaltan stood second in the list of mentions for IPL teams in 2018.

CSK most mentioned Twitter handle among eight IPL teams.

1. Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL

2. Mumbai Indians @mipaltan

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets

4. Kolkata Knight Riders @KKRiders

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad @SunRisers

6. Kings XI Punjab @lionsdenkxip

7. Delhi Daredevils @DelhiDaredevils

8. Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals

Over 1 million tweets for IPL 2018 final

Cricket fans in the country loved tweeting about #IPL and sent 18.8 million tweets in 2018, a 100% rise in number of IPL-related Tweets since 2017. In addition, the #IPLFinals2018 was the most Tweeted finals ever in the history of the tournament, recording over 1 million tweets.

'Most talked-about IPL on Twitter'

Aneesh Madani, Head of Sports Partnerships, Asia Pacific, Twitter, said, "This was by far the most talked about IPL on Twitter ever. The excitement was palpable right from the moment Kedar Jadhav won the first match for the Chennai Super Kings with a boundary at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai and Ambati Rayudu did an encore to win the final. Fans had fun with Indian language emojis for the teams and enjoyed a direct connection to commentators with personal video replies via #SelectDugout."

Cricket speaks your language on Twitter, and it showed with the launch of Indian language emojis that were used by the IPL franchises this year. CSK's #WhistlePodu #விசில்போடு topped the 2018 Twitter IPL Emoji Index by a mile, coming in 175% ahead of the next team. The full table is here.

1. Chennai Super Kings: #WhistlePodu or #விசில்போடு

2. Delhi Daredevils: #DilDilli or #दिलदिल्ली

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore: #PlayBold or #RCB

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad: #OrangeArmy or #SRH

5. Kolkata Knight Riders: #KKRHaiTaiyaar or #কেকেআরতৈরী

6. Mumbai Indians: #MI or #क्रिकेटमेरीजान

7. Kings XI Punjab: #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi or #KXIP

8. Rajasthan Royals: #Hallabol or #हल्लाबोल