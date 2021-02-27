After everything the young actress went through last year, Rhea Chakraborty was looking forward to the release of her next film. Chehre – which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi – was her way to bounce back into the industry.

However, her dream of being a part of celluloid doesn't seem that easy. The makers of the film had shared the first poster of the film recently. And Rhea's fans were in for a rude shock. The poster didn't have Rhea's face or her mention anywhere. Even Amitabh Bachchan didn't tag her while naming the stars of the film.

A news report suggests that Rhea was left shocked after this mammoth snub. The diva, who was trying to fight back and make way into the industry again, was pinning her hopes to this one. However, the shocking development has left her shattered. "Not even in her wildest dream had Rhea anticipated this snub. After all that she had gone through in 2020 she was somehow trying to piece together her life again...only to be rudely awakened to this. She is not welcome in Bollywood, it seems," a Spotboye report says.

The report further states a source saying, "After what she went through, do you think this snub would shatter her? Not at all. She has fought many hurdles during the last year. She would fight this one too." The move to omit Rhea's face and name from the poster garnered all kinds of reactions on social media.

One user said, "Amitabh Bachchan posts on Twitter to promote Chehre. He mentions everyone in the film except Rhea Chakraborty. No mention at all. She is not seen in the promotional photo either. Is this the result of fan pressure?" Another one wrote, "Rhea being deliberately omitted from the publicity is a desperate attempt to make the film run but the audience knows exactly what Chehre is all about. Huge Mistake underestimating the audience at large."

"Makers are promoting chehre without Rhea..feeling bad for her..but probably good for movie..", "We are not going to watch this movie. Boycott Chehre. Boycott Rhea Chakraborty," "There is no news of Rhea being removed from Chehre. Krystle & Rhea—both have shot their parts—so there's no question of her replacing Rhea. To me, it sounds like another gimmick (like all previous stunts) to get some publicity & sympathy. Boycott—LOUD & CLEAR" were a few more comments.

Now, whether or not Rhea has been a part of the project, remains to be seen.