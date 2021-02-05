Rhea Chakraborty has decided to turn a new leaf. The Jalebi actress went through a sea of emotions, trials and tribulations last year. She remained locked inside her home for several months after being released from Byculla jail on October 7, 2020.

However, with the beginning of this year, Rhea seems to have grabbed hold of the situation and giving new direction to her life. From gym sessions to house hunting, we got to see a lot more of Rhea in the first month of this year.

Rhea was spotted buying flowers a day before Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday. When paps followed her, the diva lost her cool and asked them to stop following her. After asking them to leave her alone, Rhea was spotted greeting them recently.

A video of Rhea Chakraborty leaving after her gym session went viral. As the actress came out of the gym, paps asked her about her well-being. To which, a smiling Rhea said, "Theek ho rahi hoon (Getting better)." There has been a strong buzz of Rhea making a comeback on the big screen this year.

Several filmmakers have come forward and even said that they would want to make a film with her. Several celebrities had also condemned her arrest and the insensitive trolling the actress went through on social media.

"The year was distressing for everyone. But in Rhea's case the trauma was of another level altogether. We can't even imagine that a girl from a well-to-do middle class family has to spend a month in jail. That crushed her morale completely. She will get back to work early next year. I met Rhea recently. She was quiet and withdrawn and I can't blame her after what she has gone through. Once the dust settles I am sure Rhea has a lot to say," director and Rhea's good friend, Rumi Jaffery was quoted telling Spotboye.