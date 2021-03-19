The speculations over whether or not Rhea Chakraborty will remain a part of Chehre can finally be put to rest. Ever since Rhea was arrested and sent to jail in connection with a drugs case after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, questions were raised on her career. Her fans and well-wishers kept wondering whether the talented girl would make a comeback or has the jail-term sealed it for her. The whole controversy around Chehre, didn't help either.

It was soon after Amitabh Bachchan had shared the poster of Chehre also starring Emraan Hashmi that all hell had broken loose. Rhea was nowhere to be seen in the poster or in Big B's tagging on social media. Twitter had turned into a war-zone with netizens sparring over Rhea's position in the film. Many claimed she deserved to be a part of the project, while others felt otherwise. Rhea too, never spoke about it in public.

The producer of the film, Anand Pandit, had recently told Mid-day that he wouldn't like to talk about Rhea. He said, "We did not react because we have decided not to talk about Rhea at this moment. We will answer questions regarding her at the right time. At this juncture, there is nothing more I can say." His stance made people fear for Rhea's future in the industry. However, soon, we caught a glimpse of the actress in the trailer.

And now, the producer has responded again. Talking about Rhea in the film, Anand Pandit said that there was never a question on whether she would be in the film or not. He added that she remains an integral part of the project. "There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre. I don't believe in getting swayed so easily," Bollywood Hungama quoted him saying.

So all those, who were feeling sad for Rhea Chakraborty, cheer up! She is all set to make her comeback.