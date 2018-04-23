Dogs are undoubtedly a man's best friends, but they can be cheeky and deceptive if it gets them some treats. Such was the case of Delaware Valley University student's guide dog.

Danielle Sykora's guide dog became viral after it repeatedly led her to a pet store to score some treats for himself.

The 20-year-old woman returns to New Jersey every weekend with her guide dog Thai and sometimes visits the local mall. On one such trip, Danielle's father noticed that the guide dog would lead her to a certain store.

Last weekend, Danielle's sister Michele, 22, joined the family for the outing. The girls' father told Michele to notice if Thai takes them to the pet store.

"The next time we went to that mall, I was with them and my dad secretly said to me, 'Last time we were here Thai brought himself into the pet store; let's see if he does it again,'" Michele told BuzzFeed.

When they were near the shop, Thai began to turn Danielle, unprompted, straight into the entrance of the pet shop. This time, Michele captured it on camera and posted the funny video on Twitter.

My sisters guide dog always sneakily walks her into this store without her knowing ?? I love dogs, man pic.twitter.com/UuE9wDN4md — Michele Sykora (@michelesykora) April 20, 2018

It was posted on April 20, and has since been viewed six million times.

Danielle, however, was not quite surprised by her pup's mischievous behavior, she said: "Sometimes he shows me places that he just likes."

She added: "'He'll show me Starbucks, because he knows I like to go to Starbucks, and he'll show me the pet store because treats are fun."

After being posted on Twitter, users started sharing their pet stories too. One user commented: "My service dog does silly things like this sometimes! He fakes alerts so he can get treats." Another wrote that his dog "tries to do this with the pet aisle in the supermarket."