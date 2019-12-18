Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Rey trailer screenshot
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer screenshot

The world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was earlier this week and the first reaction are finally pouring in. Many critics are calling the last Star Wars movie the best movie after Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, while others are calling it disappointing.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is co-written and directed by JJ Abrams. The movie serves as the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, following the 2015's The Force Awakens and 2017's The Last Jedi.

Several journalists and writers are taking to Twitter to post their responses following Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's worldwide debut. Some of the spoiler-free responses are below:

Negative reviews

Just like the previous Star Wars movie, the upcoming The Rise of Skywalker has divided the critics. The biggest early criticism the movie is facing is about JJ Abrams and Chris Terrio's script. Many are calling that the script has too much plot for the final installment.

One movie reviewer says The Rise of Skywalker is "certainly the most convoluted Star Wars. The first half gets so bogged down with exposition and new plot and doodads and beacons and transmitters, it feels like it should have been three movies on its own."

The Rise of Skywalker movie is set a year after the events shown in The Last Jedi. The survivors of the Resistance face the First Order once again where they have to deal with their past and their own demons. Meanwhile, the ancient conflict between the Sith and the Jedi finally reaches its darkest hour, bringing the Skywalker saga to a bittersweet end.

Star Wars movie features late Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa, who appears through the use of unreleased footage from The Force Awakens. The Rise of Skywalker also stars Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker — the last Jedi Master, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren — the Supreme Leader of the First Order, Daisy Ridley as Rey — key member of the Resistance, John Boyega as Finn — a former Stormtrooper, and others.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie will be released theatrically around the world on December 20.