The world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was earlier this week and the first reaction are finally pouring in. Many critics are calling the last Star Wars movie the best movie after Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, while others are calling it disappointing.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is co-written and directed by JJ Abrams. The movie serves as the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, following the 2015's The Force Awakens and 2017's The Last Jedi.

Several journalists and writers are taking to Twitter to post their responses following Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's worldwide debut. Some of the spoiler-free responses are below:

The Rise of Skywalker has a ton of content packed into one movie as well and wastes no time. It’s like two Star Wars movies in one. Lots of fan service bonuses too ? — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) December 17, 2019

Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkwalker is TRULY a satisfying conclusion to the saga. It answers practically everything you want to know and more.. with some twists and turns. If you think you know what's going to happen, think again. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/72WsWzk21o — Mansoor Mithaiwala (@MansoorAYM) December 17, 2019

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkwalker reaction: One word: EPIC! A satisfying crowd pleasing adventure, and a fitting end to the saga! My favorite of the three! Can't wait to see it again! — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) December 17, 2019

Negative reviews

Just like the previous Star Wars movie, the upcoming The Rise of Skywalker has divided the critics. The biggest early criticism the movie is facing is about JJ Abrams and Chris Terrio's script. Many are calling that the script has too much plot for the final installment.

One movie reviewer says The Rise of Skywalker is "certainly the most convoluted Star Wars. The first half gets so bogged down with exposition and new plot and doodads and beacons and transmitters, it feels like it should have been three movies on its own."

The seams from Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ director changes, rushed production schedules, etc., are still present in #RiseofSkywalker, but most fun, gorgeous, rewarding of the films.



Not sure Palpatine/Empire needed 3rd trilogy, but what matters is conclusion of Kylo-Rey: it delivers. pic.twitter.com/gv9MlRaZOE — Matthew Ball (@ballmatthew) December 17, 2019

#TheRiseofSkywalker is a lot. It’s like 9 movies of plot in one. Going to take me about 9 days to process. — Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) December 17, 2019

The Rise of Skywalker movie is set a year after the events shown in The Last Jedi. The survivors of the Resistance face the First Order once again where they have to deal with their past and their own demons. Meanwhile, the ancient conflict between the Sith and the Jedi finally reaches its darkest hour, bringing the Skywalker saga to a bittersweet end.

Star Wars movie features late Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa, who appears through the use of unreleased footage from The Force Awakens. The Rise of Skywalker also stars Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker — the last Jedi Master, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren — the Supreme Leader of the First Order, Daisy Ridley as Rey — key member of the Resistance, John Boyega as Finn — a former Stormtrooper, and others.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie will be released theatrically around the world on December 20.