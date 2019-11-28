Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is all set to release in December and Star Wars fans are very much excited to see Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker for one more time. Director J. J. Abrams confirmed in the past that Carrie Fisher's General Leia Organa is also going to be seen in the movie but there are reports that Harrison Ford's Han Solo is also going to be present to have an emotional conversation with Adam Driver's Kylo Ren.

In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, we saw how Han Solo confronts Kylo and calls him by his birth name, Ben, and even implores him to abandon the dark side. At first, it looked like Kylo will consider his father's options, but ultimately he refuses to leave the dark side and kills Han Solo by stabbing him in an extremely heartwrenching scene.

The death of Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens came as a shock to every Star War fans out there. At first, everyone imagined that he will return just like Obi-Wan Kenobi used to come to Luke Skywalker in the original trilogy but when Star Wars: The Last Jedi released in December 2017, cinephiles did not get to see Han Solo in any capacity, which broke several hearts.

But now as the Skywalker saga is finally coming to an end, fans from around the world are anticipating to see Han Solo riding Millennium Falcon once again. Back in April, it was revealed that Harrison Ford is, in fact, very much available in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Several unnamed sources confirmed back then that there is going to be a main-sequence between Adam Driver's Kylo Ren and Harrison Ford's Han Solo in the upcoming Star Wars movie. In addition to this, another source added back then the conversation between father and son is going be very emotional as it will have the tone of forgiveness and understanding to it. There were several who even went on to claim that it would be Han's ghost, who would put an end to Kylo's dark force.

Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia:

It is still not confirmed whether we get to see Harrison Ford in The Rise of Skywalker or not but it is for sure that we are seeing the late Carrie Fisher for one last time in the upcoming Star Wars movie. The late Carrie Fisher will posthumously play General Leia Organa in the final chapter of Skywalker trilogy.

Carrie Fisher will be featured in the movie by using previously unreleased footage which was shot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

"Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie's legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII," director JJ Abrams stated in one of his earlier statements.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will have a runtime of 141 minutes and will be released worldwide on December 20, 2019.