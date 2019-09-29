The Bajrang Dal on Saturday asked 'Garba' and 'Dandiya' event organisers in Hyderabad to mandatorily check the participants' Aadhaar cards at entry points in order to identify those from "non-Hindus" entering the venues.

In an open letter to the organisers, the group claimed that non-Hindu youngsters were entering the events and misbehaving with the female participants. "Also, the said miscreants used these events as places to trap innocent girls and thus leading to love jihad cases," the letter read. They also allegedly manhandle the men who come to the victim's rescue.

"Also, the event managers are hiring non-Hindu bouncers which seem to be a main cause for these miscreants to enter the events. Another major lapse is lack of monitoring and control on who enters the events," ANI quoted S Kailash, Bajrang Dal media convenor, as saying.

Kailash added that teams of the Hindutva group's workers will be present at the venues and if "any such case is reported, immediate action would be taken by Bajrang Dal to stop the miscreants from entering the venues which might lead to the disruption of the whole event."