Basking in the success and praise of Redmi Note 9 series in India, Xiaomi is back with another important launch this month. Following a series of rumours and speculations, the Redmi K30 Pro finally has a launch date in China, bringing to its consumers the cheapest Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone, as per reports.

In a Weibo post on Monday, Xiaomi China's VP Wang Xiaoyan hinted the possible launch date of the Redmi K30 Pro. The company official replied to a user inquiring about the Redmi K30 Pro's release by confirming that it would be launched before Huawei P40 series.

Huawei has already confirmed that the P40 series will be launched at an online-only event in Paris on March 26. Based on Wang's comment, here's a theoretical release date of the Redmi K30 Pro in China as the official confirmation is awaited.

Redmi K30 Pro has a launch date?

Xiaomi traditionally holds its launch events on Tuesdays. If the Redmi K30 Pro is going to arrive before Huawei P40, the official launch date could be March 24. The only other Tuesday before Huawei P40's release is March 17, but it is not possible as the company should have already announced it by now. That leaves us with March 24, giving the Chinese maker a week to tease fans about an impending launch.

Redmi K30 Pro's China launch doesn't mean the smartphone will be launched in India simultaneously. Traditionally, it would be weeks or even months before we see the smartphone arrive in India. After all, the company only recently launched its Redmi Note 9 series in the country.

Redmi K30 Pro: Everything we know

Rumours about Redmi K30 Pro have been generous. The smartphone is said to arrive with Snapdragon 865 chipset and the leaked pricing of the phone suggests it would be the cheapest phone with Qualcomm's latest chipset.

Redmi K30 Pro is expected to carry a price tag of 3,000 Yuan (around Rs 30,000) as other higher configuration models will be priced higher. Even then, it will beat most alternatives in its league.

Redmi K30 Pro is expected to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display without a notch for a truly full-screen experience. The handset will likely feature a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back and a pop-up selfie camera, which is surprising considering the Redmi K30 had a punch-hole display. Under the hood, it could pack a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Coronavirus impact

Since China is the worst-hit country by coronavirus, as the viral disease originated in its Wuhan city. Due to the outbreak, the country has been on a lockdown, which resulted in all affairs to be held online. The Redmi K30 Pro launch will also be an online-exclusive event owning to the coronavirus outbreak. Also, Redmi's general manager Lu Weibing recently said the Redmi K30 pro is well stocked for the launch.

Coronavirus widespread might have created panic across the world, causing the cancellation of events and forcing people to stay indoors, but the smartphone industry doesn't rest even during this pandemic. After mass gatherings were cancelled to prevent the widespread of Covid-19, smartphone makers opted for online-only events to launch new products. From Apple to Xiaomi and others have chosen the safe alternative.