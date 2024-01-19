Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale and with each passing day. The contestants inside the house are unable to handle the competition and have started targeting each other's personal lives.

In the last two episodes, viewers saw how inmates fought during the nomination task. The contestants were divided into two teams, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra were in team A while Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya were in team B.

Ankita and Vicky abuse Mannara

In the torture task, one team had to stand in the cage pressing the buzzer while the other team had to make sure that the buzzer was turned off. Team B had to torture the other team to leave the buzzer.

Ayesha Khan and other members of Team B used chilli powder to make Team A leave. Ayesha Khan tortured Mannara the most. Team B was disqualified as they hid all the masalas so that Team A didn't torture them brutally.

Munawar found a masala packet and questioned Ankita and Vicky's team. Vicky Jain tried to snatch it away saying that it was his personal masala. Munawar asked him to give the common ration back and he will give this masala back.

Vicky and Ankita also jumped and fought with Munawar. Abhishek Kumar and Mannara covered Munawar so that the other team did not take the masala. During this, Ankita, Isha and Ayesha slammed Mannara. While Ankita kept abusing Mannara for her behaviour.

Isha Malviya slaps Mannara Chopra

Ankita and Isha abused Mannara and Isha said that Mannara wants to be with every boy. Ankita abused Mannara and used cuss words.

Vicky said that Mannara was sitting on Munawar's lap. He asked whether she was "feeling good" sitting on his lap and tagged her as "cheap".

A video has gone viral that shows Isha Malviya slapping Mannara and then pushing her badly.

Netizens want Salman Khan to take action against this.

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pooja Bhatt slammed Vicky for making derogatory remarks against Mannara,

She wrote on X: "Very, very Improper, the way you are sitting. Says a male contestant attempting to shame #MannaraChopra who is merely attempting to protect a friend. When all else fails, shame the woman, and then go on to self-righteously call yourself a 'Gentleman'. Not cool. #Biggboss17."

She also said that the members of Team A Arun Mashetty, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar deserve to go to the finale.

Kamya Punjabi expresses shock over Isha Mannara slap gate incident

Taking to X, Kamya Punjabi questioned whether Isha really slapped and pushed Mannara or not. She then said that it's the limit. She commented on Team B's conduct and questioned why they hid everything before the task. She said that no sporting spirit was demonstrated by team B. She joked that they were sitting all prepared for the torture task as if they were going to a war. In another tweet, she congratulated Team A for winning the torture task and also said that Team B got scared even before the task began.