Bigg Boss 17 is just weeks away from its finale, and makers are leaving no stone unturned to spice up the drama inside the house with twists and turns. Recently, during family week, Ankita and Vicky's mothers entered the house and stayed inside the house for Bigg Boss 17. Vicky's mother told Ankita that when she kicked Vicky on national television, her father-in-law rang her mother and asked whether she also did the same with her husband.

Ankita's mother-in-law accuses Ankita of being non-sanskaari

Upon hearing this, Ankita felt bad, and she told her mother-in-law that she had lost her father just a few months ago. Meanwhile, Ankita's mother was seen telling Ankita that she should be careful about the usage of words and also ensure that she doesn't fight. She had a word with Vicky and Ankita and told them about their relationship.

#WeekendKaVaar Updates !!!



KJO supports #AnkitaLokhande over the ongoing HOT Topic & he refrains from disclosing the details & said " She was respectful towards her Saas so just imagine how much she respects you as a HUSBAND "



Indeed @anky1912 is an inspiration for MODERN AGE… — The Khabri Tak (@TheKhabriTak) January 12, 2024

On the other hand, Ankita's mother also shared that she shouldn't talk about her ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput. To this end, Ankita argued that she just talks about his qualities as Abhishek and Munawar ask about him.

To this, her mother explained that her in-laws don't like it. Apart from Ankita and Vicky's turbulent relationship, Ayesha and Munawar are also seen locking horns. Ayesha who entered the house to seek revenge from Munawar, claimed that he had double-dated. In the previous promos, one can hear Ayesha accusing Munawar of using her for sex and physical needs. Munawar broke down and was heard asking Isha if she felt unsafe with her.

Celebs come out in support of Munawar

Several celebs and a section of social media users have come out in support of Munawar. Be it Karan Kundraa, Kishwar Merchant among others.

Weekend Ka Vaar will be hosted by Karan and not Salman Khan

As Salman Khan won't be hosting this week's Weekend Ka Vaar, Karan Johar will be taking charge of the weekend episodes.

Karan Johar will be seen blasting Ayesha Khan for 'exposing' Munawar Faruqui's personal life. Karan Johar will be talking to Vicky and Ankita about an incident where her mother-in-law was talking to the actress about kicking her husband.

Breaking #WeekendKaVaar #KaranJohar Blasts on #AyeshaKhan for exposing personal life of #MunawaraFaruqui to the public on national platform, Karan said you did all this just for NOMINATION? — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 11, 2024

Karan will support Ankita and will tell Vicky about the conversation she had with her mother-in-law, but he will pause and refrain from revealing it just for Ankita's sake.

Karan will then support Ankita, saying that she never raised her voice against Vicky's mother. She has always respected his mother, and when Ankita respects them so much, Karan asks Vicky to think about how much she respects him.

After the episode is over, Ankita and Vicky have a conversation



Ankita discusses the conversation she had with Vicky's mother. She says that as a husband, he has always been supportive and loving.

Vicky asks Ankita: "Has my family ever interfered with what you are working, what you are wearing... because a bad image of me and family is going out."

Ankita says: "No, your family has always been supportive." Vicky asks: "Did I ever discuss anything related to your past?" Ankita responds: "No, you have always been supportive, and loving."

As Ankita's mother was left speechless during this exchange, social media came out in support of Ankita.

Currently, the family members of the contestants are visiting them in the Bigg Boss house. Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Arun Mahashetty, Mannara Chopra, Ayesha Khan, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are the nine contestants who are fighting for the winner's trophy.