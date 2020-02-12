Parineeti Chopra has been brutally trolled for donning masked pictures that she shot to spread awareness against the deadly coronavirus that has spread globally. The deadly disease has claimed lives of over 1,000 people in China and infected more than 43,000 others.

'Sad, but I guess this is the situation now'

But it seems like, Parineeti Chopra's recent photoshoot wearing a mask has not gone down well with the netizens. She faced severe backlash for clicking pics rather than spreading awareness about the highly spread virus.

Flaunting her mask, Parineeti shared a few pictures posing at the airport. She captioned it, "Sad, but I guess this is the situation now."

Stay safe guys. #Coronavirus #StaySafe." Soon after she put up the post, she faced severe backlash. A user told her, "God forbid if some of your acquaintance dies, you'll do a photoshoot with a sad face in white saree and upload on twitter with caption Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys."

Check out some social media reactions:

Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. ? #Coronavirus #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/NHAgtMj5H0 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) February 10, 2020

Cheap just got cheaper? — Vasudha (@vasundharaks) February 10, 2020

God forbid if some of your acquaintance dies, you'll do a photoshoot with sad face in white saree and upload on twitter with caption Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 10, 2020

Dear parineeti..more dangerous than corona..serious virus is spreading our country cowardice n intolerance..any mask to defend that? — Hum Vi Bharat (@Sarkar563) February 10, 2020

Chillax guys, she's just hiding from People who could see her and ask for refund of Jabariya Jodi! — Kishan (@LetsTrekItOut) February 10, 2020

Is this photoshoot necessary on such critical situation?? — Lalit Waykole (@lswaykole07) February 10, 2020

Parineeti is currently prepping up for her upcoming biopic on Badminton player Saina Nehwal. On October 7, Both Saina Nehwal herself and Bhushan Kumar, the producer of the film, shared a picture of Parineeti Chopra in her character as the national champion. In this very interesting picture, the Bollywood actress is seen in the pose of a player about to serve.

While Kapoor managed to achieve a greater affinity in terms of her look with Saina, Parineeti also doesn't seem out of place. Her eyes convey intense focus and her hair is done in the ponytail style which Saina has donned for many years.

Apart from the photo, the tweet also revealed the date on which the shooting of the film is going to start again – October 11. The director of the movie is Amole Gupte. The current expectation for the release date is somewhere in the first part of 2020.

On October 3, Parineeti had tweeted a picture of herself sitting on the floor of a badminton court, wiping off the sweat from her neck after, apparently, a session of training for the movie. She had written "Me. All-day every day nowadays." Nehwal had replied to her by saying "Killer look."

Parineeti's last release 'Jabariya Jodi' with Sidharth Malhotra proved to be a dud at the box office. Fans are eagerly waiting for their favorite actress as they have really high hopes from her.