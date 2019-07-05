Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra have gotten themselves into a fun banter online and we are totally loving it! The song seems to have created Babli and Abhay challenge each other before the much awaited song release. More so, their 'Khadke Glassy' classic singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, who gave the original hit also joined the banter.

The actor wrote," .@asliyoyo uthwa liya bhaiyaa!!!" where the actress warns the Punjabi singer. Yo Yo Honey Singh seems puzzled with the actor's reaction and the Twitterati totally had the best fun ever!

The much-awaited song Khadke Glassy is sung by Ashok Masti and Jyotica Tangri and has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, with choreography by Bosco Martis. A talented combination of all the talented names, Khadke Glassy is sure to be a hit just like its classic predecessor while we count on to hours!

The Prashant Singh directorial is shot at real locations in Uttar Pradesh to give the right flavour and will witness Sidharth Malhotra essay a rustic character, for the first time ever with Parineeti Chopra. The due is reuniting to deliver a one of its kind love story to the audience.

The film also stars the varied powerhouses of talent such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. With a stellar cast, the movie is set to take over as a new love saga.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.