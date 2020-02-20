Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan has been in the headlines for quite some time because of his ongoing love affair and wedding rumours with Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar. The much-talked-about wedding that took place on the Indian Idol stage on the February 14, Valentine's Day, was recently termed as a publicity stunt by Aditya and his father Udit Narayan.

This is not the first time Aditya has been grabbing headlines. Prior to this, there have been instances when the son of a reputed singer has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

Aditya fined for rash driving

Aditya Narayan was arrested by the Versova police for rash driving after he rammed his car into an autorickshaw near Andheri's Lokhandwala on Monday afternoon. However, by the end of the day, Aditya was granted bail with a fine of Rs 10,000.

As per sources, after the accident, Aditya came out of his Mercedes Benz and took both the injured persons to the hospital. The auto driver and passenger Rajkumar Baburao Palekar (64) sustained head injuries whereas onboard passenger Surekha Ankush Shivekar's (32) left leg got fractured as the auto-rickshaw turned turtle after the accident.

"The autorickshaw driver and the passenger got injured in the accident. They have been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital for treatment," said Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Paramjit Singh Dahiya.

Aditya Narayan's vulgar "Chaddi Nahi Utaari Mene Toh..." comment

Back in 2017, Aditya was the front page of every newspaper for his abusive behaviour with an airline staffer at Raipur airport after not being allowing excess baggage of 40 kg. Reportedly, the staffer was asking him for charges of Rs 13,000 for the access, but Aditya had decided to pay not more than Rs 10,000.

Well, after that, he got into a verbal spat with the staffer, in which made a derogatory comment on the staffer. He said, "Mumbai pahunchne de, teri chaddi nahi utaari toh mera naam Aditya Narayan nahi (Let me reach Mumbai. If I don't strip you, then my name is not Aditya Narayan)."

Aditya being slapped publicly by a female

In the year 2011, Aditya was slapped by a mystery woman who accused Aditya of misbehaving with her. According to onlookers who told Mid-Day, "Aditya passed a snide comment on a girl and was even falling over her. The mystery girl was with a bunch of buddies but she alone was more than a match for him. Before he knew it, she slapped him." However, Aditya constantly denied the fact and told the tabloid, "Do you think any girl can slap me and get away? Whoever this girl is, she is doing it just for publicity. She can say whatever she wants to. I would say she is very dumb."

We hope Neha is totally aware of all this before she actually thinks of tieing the knot with Aditya in real. What do you think?