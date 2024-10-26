It looks like Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are preparing to marry soon. Though the couple hasn't announced their wedding date, it is said that the muhurtham has been fixed and they are getting married in December. Sobhita recently shared glimpses from her pre-wedding rituals, sparking excitement online.

Though the couple has officially not announced the wedding date yet, they are super busy choosing the best outfits for themselves. Parents of the bride and the groom are running on their toes to finish the wedding formalities. We are yet to know if it is going to be a private destination wedding or grandly celebrated with the film industry celebrities. Sobhita took to Instagram to post pictures from a traditional South Indian pre-wedding ritual called 'Pasupu Danchadam.' In the images, she appeared joyful and radiant. For the occasion, she wore a beautiful coral and green silk saree paired with a golden blouse. Her look was completed with traditional jewellery, green glass bangles, and a long braid adorned with jasmine flowers, a typical style for a South Indian bride.

It is said that Naga Chaitanya's mother has gifted the sari to Sobhita. As per the ritual, the mohter-in-law is said to be giving the bride-to-be the sari and that is how this beautiful sari ended up into Sobhita's warddrobe. In some of the pictures Sobhita is seen enjoying celebrations with her sister, friends and bridesmaids.

For the unknown, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged recently after two years of dating. They had kept their relationship private until recently when they shared the news through photos on social media. Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna Akkineni was the first to share images from the engagement ceremony on X (formerly Twitter). In his post, he warmly welcomed Sobhita into the family and expressed his happiness for the couple wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness.

With this beautiful beginning, fans are eagerly waiting for more updates on their wedding.