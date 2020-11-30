Domestic violence and crimes are spiking in recent months in India and another shocking incident has come to light of a mother who forced her daughter to sleep with her lover. A video documenting the horror that the minor girl went through has been widely shared on social media, drawing action from the police.

In the video, a minor girl shares her ordeal where her mother allegedly forced her to sleep with a stranger, who she was having an affair with. The girl says her mother would lock her up in a room for days, beat her and even threaten to kill her with a knife if she told her father.

Physical assault on young girl

"My mother used to beat me and show me the knife and threaten to kill me and my father. One uncle used to also come, and they both would threaten me. When that uncle would come, my mother would take me to him in the night," the minor girl said, alleging that the unidentified man would then rape her.

Horrible news coming frm Raipur , Chattishgarh where a woman allegedly conspired to force her own daughter to sleep with her paramour. Father of the girl approached SP Raipur nd @RaipurPoliceCG to get justice .

No child will b safe in a Fatherless Society@ipskabra @sharmarekha pic.twitter.com/G543B4SeCg — KD Jhaa (@KDJhaMRA) November 29, 2020

After becoming aware of what had been happening, the girl's father rescued her. But when he approached the Raichur police, no one would take an FIR nor offered any help. After the video went viral on social media, the Chhattisgarh Police gave an update that the Raipur Police has been notified and an investigation is underway.

Sadly, this is not the first incident where a minor girl has been through atrocities. Last week, a 14-year-old tribal girl in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha district was gang-raped by four unidentified men. The teen was told to lie to her parents about the gang-rape by her boyfriend as it had gotten late to return home that night. The police arrested the boyfriend for being sexually involved with a minor girl.