In yet another spine-chilling incident, a six-year-old girl was raped by two men in Kanpur, who also removed her lungs for performing black magic.

The police statement stated that the minor girl was gangraped and killed by men in a nearby forest. The police said that her body was found without lungs.

Commenting on the incident, ASP (Rural) Brajesh Srivastava, said that the accused Ankul Kuril (20) and Beeran (31) removed her lungs and gave them to Parshuram Kuril, who has been identified as the key conspirator in the crime. The lungs were taken out to perform 'Black magic' believing that it will help Parshuram's wife bear a child as the couple has been childless since 1999.

The incident

The girl went missing on Diwali from Ghatampur area after she went to buy firecrackers for the festival. Ankul and Beeran, who were in an inebriated state, abducted the girl, took her to a nearby jungle and raped her before killing her and removing her lungs.

The family looked for the child in and around the jungle area, but could not trace her and lodged a police complaint. The following morning, some villagers spotted the body and informed the police. The girl's belongings, including her slippers and clothes, were found near a tree.

According to the police, Parshuram was arrested on Monday and his wife was detained as police suspected that she knew about the incident and kept it to herself. Initially, Parshuram misled the police, but following interrogation, he confessed to the conspiracy and the crime.

Someone guided Parshuram about the black magic and he persuaded his nephew, Ankul, and his friend Beeran, to kidnap the girl and remove her lungs.

Case registered, CM Yogi directs official strict action

The accused have been charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Kanpur's Deputy Inspector of General of Police, DIG, Preetinder Singh stated that forensic experts and sniffer dogs were pressed into action for finding out if the child was killed while performing black magic.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take strict action against the accused adding that the case would be heard in a fast-track court. It should be noted that according to a Human Rights Watch survey, more than 7,200 minors, about 1.6 in 100,000 minors, are raped each year in India. Among these, victims who do report the assaults are prone to suffer mistreatment and humiliation from the police and society.

As if this wasn't monstrous enough that over 100 children are sexually abused in India every day with Maharashtra taking the lead in child rape with Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu following closely. Reports of 4.6 crore (45.8 million) females have gone 'missing' this year in India and the prime reason for this is pre and post-birth sex selection practices that stem from the desire to have a son in Indian families and gender inequality.