Chattisgarh Police's prompt action has led to the arrest of a dismissed constable, who was on the run after inflicting burns on a 2-year-old girl with a cigarette. According to reports, police constable Avinash Rai was arrested on Saturday after he committed the crime on Thursday night. He fled Chattisgarh's Balod district after committing the crime, but was arrested from neighboring Durg district, police official Jitendra Singh Meena told PTI.

An FIR was registered against the police constable for allegedly assaulting a woman and torturing the infant over monetary dispute. According to reports, the accused had lent money to the woman and was demanding it back. He was drunk at the time of the incident and was staying in the house with the victim for few days.

"Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered under sections 294 (obscene acts), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC, and sections of the JJ Act and the SC/ST Act. We have arrested the accused and are investigating further," Additional SP D R Porte was quoted as saying.

Inflicting cigarette burns on child

When Rai had demanded the money he was owed by the woman, she couldn't pay. He then asked her two-year-old girl to call him "papa". When the kid refused, the constable got irked and locked her up in the room, allegedly abused her and inflicted cigarette burns on her body. When the mother started shouting for help, Rai fled the scene.

According to reports, Rai was dismissed from the service on October 31. He was transferred to Drug police lines a few weeks ago.