Seven injured after a bus transporting labourers from Ganjam in Odisha to Surat in Gujarat, collided with a truck at Cheri Khedi in Raipur, early morning today, Saturday.

Odisha CM announces Rs 2 Lakh each to each family

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has announced Rs 2 lakhs each to the next of the kin of seven people, residents of Ganjam, who died in a bus accident in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The CM has directed Minister Susanta Singh to immediately proceed to Raipur to extend necessary assistance.